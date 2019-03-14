15 Pastry Tools for Making Perfect Pies

There isn’t a time of year where pie doesn’t feel like a great idea. All it takes is a few seasonal ingredients for the filling and you have the perfect addition to afternoon tea or a family gathering. Pie making isn’t as difficult as some might think, once you learn to roll out the ideal dough it’s really the most user-friendly of all baked goods. Related: The Best Pie Dishes If you’re ready to step it up from store-bought, whether for a holiday or a weekend treat, you’re going to need the proper tools to get it done. Some of these tools are essentials that pastry chefs keep on-hand like bench scrapers and the perfect rolling pin, others will give your pies the extra flourish for appearance points (lattice roller, don’t mind if we do). Read on for the essential baking and pastry tools for baking pies.