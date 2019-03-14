15 Pastry Tools for Making Perfect Pies

There isn’t a time of year where pie doesn’t feel like a great idea. All it takes is a few seasonal ingredients for the filling and you have the perfect addition to afternoon tea or a family gathering. Pie making isn’t as difficult as some might think, once you learn to roll out the ideal dough it’s really the most user-friendly of all baked goods. Related: The Best Pie Dishes If you’re ready to step it up from store-bought, whether for a holiday or a weekend treat, you’re going to need the proper tools to get it done. Some of these tools are essentials that pastry chefs keep on-hand like bench scrapers and the perfect rolling pin, others will give your pies the extra flourish for appearance points (lattice roller, don’t mind if we do). Read on for the essential baking and pastry tools for baking pies.

Megan Soll
Updated March 14, 2019
1 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Baking Utensils

This set has it all, from pastry brush to scrapers and spatulas. You’ll never be searching for the right batter or dough tool again.

Silicone Baking Utensils Set, $23 at amazon.com

2 of 15 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Mixing Bowls

A great non-skid mixing bowl is key for whipping up pie crust, and this set comes with three sizes to accomodate all wet and dry ingredients. They’re also dishwasher and freezer-safe, so storage or cleanup is a breeze.

Rosti White Melamine Mixing Bowls with Lids Set, $40 at crateandbarrel.com

3 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Bench Scraper

Both plastic and stainless steel scrapers let you get the dough out of just about anything, no matter how sticky the situation.

Chef'n Pastrio 3-in-1 Bench Scraper Set, $14 at amazon.com

4 of 15 Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Pie Weights

If your tart or pie dough needs to be cooked prior to filling, these ceramic weights will keep the dough’s shape and prevent any unwanted inconsistencies.

Pie Weights in Mesh Bag, $13 at williams-sonoma.com

5 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Glass Pie Dish

A trusty Pyrex is an essential in any baker’s kitchen, and these pie plates are prepared for everything from the oven to the freezer (yes, also the microwave and the dishwasher). See more: The Best Pie Dishes

Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate, Set of 2, $17 at amazon.com

6 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Ceramic Pie Dish

The sturdy ceramic dish from Emile Henry ensures an even bake and keeps your pastry warm once it’s out of the oven. It looks great on a table spread, too.

Emile Henry 9 Inch Pie Dish, $24 at amazon.com

7 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Pie Bird

A pie bird, or pie vent, allows steam to be released from your pie, so you'll get a crispy crust without overcooking your filling.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pie Bird Funnel, $13 at amazon.com 

8 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Pastry Blender

Get the flakiest crust by blending your dough with this tool, backed by nearly 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. The right ratio of buttery goodness to dough makes all the difference.

Pastry Cutter with Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Blades, $9 at amazon.com

9 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Hand Pie Crimper

The only thing better than a slice of pie is a portable one. Make hand pies easy with a crimper.

Nordic Ware Pocket Pie Crimper, $7 at amazon.com

10 of 15 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Rolling Pin

An ideal pie dough requires a great rolling pin. This French-style dowel will naturally take on flour as you use it, making it less sticky than other rollers. See more: The Best Rolling Pins

J.K. Adams Maple Wood French Dowel Rolling Pin, $15 at amazon.com

11 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Pastry Brush

Getting golden crusts means having the right egg wash technique, and a good pastry brush does just that.

OXO Good Grips Silicone Basting & Pastry Brush, $9 at amazon.com

12 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Pie Protector

Your edges should be golden, but never burnt. Ensure your pie cooks evenly from top to bottom with these silicone protectors.

2 Pack Adjustable Silicone Pie Shield, $14 at amazon.com

13 of 15 Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Crust Cutters

Making a gorgeous crust is easy with these floral stamps. Who ever said your dessert can’t also double as a work of art?

Williams Sonoma Floral Pie Crust Cutters, Set of 6, $23 at williams-sonoma.com

14 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Pie Server

Never overlook the serving tools. Cutting and distributing your creation requires the proper tools, and this stainless steel server will do the trick.

Farberware Professional Pie Server, $11 at amazon.com

15 of 15 Amazon

Lattice Roller

Worried your dough won’t withstand your lattice attempts? Eliminate the issue with this roller, which will make the lattice perfectly and allow you to simply lay it across the top of the pie all at once.

Stainless Steel Lattice Pastry Crust Cutter, $19 at amazon.com

