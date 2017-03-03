25 Made-In-USA Kitchenware Items for Your Wedding Registry

Though we may have looked abroad for many of our go-to wedding registry items in the past, we're bringing it back home with some impeccable finds and unique gift ideas for your upcoming celebrations. While some are new brands to know, many have a long history of artisanship in one of our beloved 50 states. Whether you're planning a registry for your very own wedding, or looking for some stellar pieces to buy your nearest and dearest in celebration of their upcoming nuptials, consider the following 25 items when making your list. It's true that, as they're all locally sourced and manufactured, the price tag might be a little higher than average, but these kitchenware pieces are totally worth the splurge. From Champagne flutes to pizza ovens, here are our favorite made-in-the-USA pieces to add to that wedding registry asap. —Avery Matera