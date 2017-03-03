25 Made-In-USA Kitchenware Items for Your Wedding Registry

Though we may have looked abroad for many of our go-to wedding registry items in the past, we're bringing it back home with some impeccable finds and unique gift ideas for your upcoming celebrations. While some are new brands to know, many have a long history of artisanship in one of our beloved 50 states. Whether you're planning a registry for your very own wedding, or looking for some stellar pieces to buy your nearest and dearest in celebration of their upcoming nuptials, consider the following 25 items when making your list. It's true that, as they're all locally sourced and manufactured, the price tag might be a little higher than average, but these kitchenware pieces are totally worth the splurge. From Champagne flutes to pizza ovens, here are our favorite made-in-the-USA pieces to add to that wedding registry asap. —Avery Matera

1 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set

You can’t do better than All-Clad’s classic cookware. ($699, Amazon)

2 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Fiestaware 5-Piece Place Setting

There's something about a boldly colored set of everyday ceramicware that will instantly brighten your mood—and make anything you're serving look better, too. ($33, Amazon)

3 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

NordicWare Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron

The waffles themselves may have originated in Belgium, but this waffle iron will have you making the most perfect Sunday breakfast-in-bed each and every time. ($39, Amazon)

4 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Series Blender

Smoothies for breakfast, soup for dinner? Once you go Vitamix, you'll never be able to use another blender again. ($435, Amazon)

5 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-qt. Stand Mixer

Sometimes it's the most classic of kitchen staples that make the best gifts. ($280, Amazon)

6 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

John Boos Maple Wood End Grain Reversible Butcher Block Cutting Board

Even if you only use it to slice tomatoes, it sure looks professional. And if you’re a serious cook, it will stand up to any job. ($188, Amazon)

7 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

No matter how many pots and pans you own, make sure one is a cast-iron skillet. ($35, Amazon)

8 of 25 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Calphalon Elite Nonstick Egg Poacher

One of the hardest brunch staples to master is the poached egg. But be a failure no longer with this fool-proof egg poaching pan and kit. Then use the pan without the egg cups when you're ready to move on to the next meal. ($130, Williams Sonoma)

9 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Tramontina Professional 5.5 qt. Covered Deep Fryer

Start off with French fries and move on to veggie chips, chicken fingers, and maybe an oreo or two! The deep-fried world is now your oyster. ($100, Amazon)

10 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Enclume Rack It Up Oval Ceiling Pot Rack

Make sure that you have a place to store all your brand-new kitchen goodies. ($75, Amazon)

11 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Microplane Elite Box Grater

For all your shredding needs, from cheese to veggies. ($40, Amazon)

12 of 25 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Nonstick 6-Piece Essentials Bakeware Set

Because, let's be honest, the sweets you bake are the most fun things that come out of your kitchen anyway. ($100, Williams Sonoma)

13 of 25 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

DuraClear Faceted Short Tumblers

For OJ by day and wine by night, these classic glasses are made from a polycarbonate glass-imitation that won't crack or shatter. ($60, Williams Sonoma)

14 of 25 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ok, this is definitely a splurge, but for those who have outdoor space, it's an awesome fixture to get all of your friends together on a bright and sunny afternoon. Because, what better reason to convene than pizza? ($7,295, Williams Sonoma)

15 of 25 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Pickard Signature Dinnerware

Add a little flair to your more formal dishware by opting for a classic style with a simple metallic detail. ($28- $215, Williams Sonoma)

16 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Mosser Bowls

Brighten up your kitchen with a set of colorful mixing bowls. Use them for baking, Sunday morning cereal, you name it. They'll be much more fun to use than those boring white ones you already own. ($55, Amazon)

17 of 25 Courtesy of Sur La Table

Anchor Hocking Glass Heritage Jars

Decorate your countertop with an array of glass jars. From flour and sugar to candy and nuts, it's a gorgeous way to display everything your kitchen has to offer without looking messy. ($10-20, Sur La Table)

18 of 25 Courtesy of Sur La Table

Meco The Wherever Grill

For the BBQ-loving apartment-bound couples on your list. Just because you're space is a little more confined doesn't mean you can't make a stellar set of ribs. ($80, Sur La Table)

19 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Baked by FireKing Glass Baking Dish, 3 qt.

For all your lasagna-making, brownie-baking, and veggie-roasting needs. Stock up on a few different sizes of this retro glass baking dish. ($12, Amazon)

20 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

The measuring cups:

Pyrex is, perhaps, the definition of have-it-forever kitchenware. The classic loved by your mother and your mother's mother is a still a homewear-staple for a reason and a must-add to any registry. ($15, Amazon)

21 of 25 Courtesy of Sur La Table

Microplane Soft-Handle Zester Graters

With a colorful selection like these, you can grate your cheese, zest your lemons, and break down your fresh herbs with a different blade for each use.  ($15 each, Sur La Table)

22 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press

For the most perfect grilled cheeses and the most decadent burgers alike. ($24, Amazon)

23 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

John Boos Maple Wood End Grain Solid Butcher Block

If you're trying to figure out an easy way to upgrade the look of your favorite room in the house, consider adding a butcher's block to your kitchen for a fresh and new (and not to mention professional-looking) prep-space. ($619, Amazon)

24 of 25 Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Crate & Barrel Boxed Champagne Flutes

With so many new reasons to celebrate, make sure to have plenty of Champagne flutes on hand. You can never have too many. ($30, Crate & Barrel)

25 of 25 Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Ceramic Chef Grill Pizza Stone

This heat-resistant stone will make you feel like you're cooking in a brick oven without—you know—actually cooking in a brick oven. ($45, Crate & Barrel)

