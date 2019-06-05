How to Make Eggs on the Grill

In one of our latest Mad Genius Tips videos, our Culinary-Director-at-Large Justin Chapple makes an important point. While most meals made on the stove or in the oven can be replicated on the grill—such as pizza, or meatloaf—breakfast is a little bit trickier. (Something tells us frying eggs on the grate wouldn’t work out so well.) However, Chapple has a secret that can fix all of that—aluminum foil. With a few sheets molded into cups, he’s able to make eggs on the grill in eight to 10 minutes. The best part? You can customize them too, whether you prefer scrambled or love to dip toast points in runny yolks.

First, Chapple starts off by taking individual eight-inch sheets of foil, folding them in half, and grabbing a four-inch ramekin as a mold. (Any other bowl you have works too, he says.) Then, he simply lays the ramekin face-down and presses the foil on top until a cup forms. After that, it’s up to you what kind of eggs you want—in this video, Chapple shows how to make eggs sunny-side-up, as well as a pseudo-frittata (which he dubs a "Grill-tatta") for people who don’t like runny yolks. Just make sure you spray non-stick oil spray on the foil beforehand, so the eggs come out easily later.

No matter what kind of egg cup you’re making, Chapple says you can use what’s in the fridge, and there’s no need to make a grocery run. For his first egg cup—sunny-side-up—he adds diced ham, pickled peppers, and scallions to the “cup,” and then cracks two eggs right on top. All that’s left to do is add a little salt and pepper for seasoning, and it’s ready for the grill. Cup number two, on the other hand, starts off in a separate bowl. Chapple cracks two eggs and seasons them, before beating it all together. As for the fillings and toppings, you can either add them into the egg mixture, or put them in the cup first—Chapple does the latter. The “Grill-Tatta” gets red onion, smoked salmon, and capers (his favorite bagel toppings) with the beaten eggs poured on top.

Once the eggs are in the foil cups, Chapple says they’re ready to put on the grill. The cook time takes anywhere from eight to 10 minutes with the grill lid closed. Afterwards, simply fold down the “cup” walls, grab a spatula, and your eggs are ready to go on the plate. The grill adds a nice touch of smoky flavor, and their portable quality means you can make them on your next camping trip, or any other time you’re cooking outdoors—no frying pan required.

