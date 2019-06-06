Make Bibimbap on the Grill with This Simple Foil Trick

While you might think foil pack meals are reserved for dishes like steamed vegetables and fish, our Culinary-Director-at-Large, Justin Chapple, is here to tell you otherwise. In a new Mad Genius video, he makes one of his favorite recipes to prove it—bibimbap, a classic Korean dish beloved for its crispy rice texture and dippy, runny egg yolk that spills over the vegetables and meat when you eat. With a few sheets of heavy duty foil, you can make it at home right on the grill. It serves four people, and can be made in one giant foil pack or individual ones for serving—the best part? It’s all ready in 8 to 10 minutes. Check out some of Chapple’s tips below:

Oil the foil

To start, you want to tear off a large piece of foil (Chapple says 18 to 20 inches long), and brush it with canola or olive oil, whatever you have in your pantry. This ensures that the rice won’t stick when it goes on the grill.

Make sure you season the pork

Chapple uses rice vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, and toasted sesame oil. He adds a few aromatics as well: minced scallion and ginger, with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Leave room for the egg

After you’ve added all the ingredients to the bibimbap, fold the foil over so it’s covered; however, leave a little room on top so the egg yolk isn’t punctured during cooking. Then, fold over the edges and seal the pack.

Listen for the sizzle

When it’s time to add the bibimbap to the grill, use baking sheets to transfer the foil packs onto the grate. The packs should sizzle when they hit the grill—that’s how you know it’s hot enough.

Crispy rice is key

You’ll know the bibimbap is done when the rise is browned and crispy on the bottom and the egg is perfectly cooked.

Don’t forget the toppings

Once the bibimbap is cooked, Chapple says you can add whatever toppings you like. He goes the traditional route in the video: sliced cucumbers, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, and Gochujang sauce drizzled over the works, for heat.

Get the recipe here.