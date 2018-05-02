How to Make a Refreshing Pea Tartine for Spring

If you’re looking for a simple weekday lunch that incorporates one of spring’s most refreshing vegetables, then you’ll love what chef Ludo Lefebvre is cooking up in the latest installment of Ludo à la Maison.

All you need for Lefebvre’s pea tartine is a baguette, a couple sprigs of mint, and of course, the peas (plus any other herbs you want). Lefebvre absolutely adores peas, in all their forms—even canned. In fact, he says that as a child he often ate roast chicken and canned peas for dinner with his father. While Lefebvre opts to use fresh peas for this recipe, he gives you full permission to use canned or frozen peas if those are your only options.

“Nothing wrong with that,” he says.

The key to cooking the peas perfectly is to first blanch them in boiling water for two or three minutes, then place them in an ice bath, which will lock in the bright green color and stop the cooking process.

Once blanched, cook the peas in a skillet with butter, chopped shallots, dill, mint, and a sprinkle of salt. You don’t want to cook the peas for too long, however—just long enough that you can smell their sweet flavor, but not long enough that they change color or burn.

Once the peas are cooked, simply assemble: Spread a generous helping of goat cheese on your toasted baguette, scoop on the peas, and add a garnish. Lefebvre uses pea tendril and borage flowers, which have a flavor reminiscent of oysters.

Lefebvre pairs this light meal with a Grand Fizz cocktail made with Grey Goose vodka, St Germain, three slices of lime, and a splash of sparkling water.

“It’s the perfect pairing with my pea tartine,” he says. “Refreshing, light, and not sweet at all.”

