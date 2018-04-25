Ludo Lefebvre’s Easy Lamb Stew Recipe

Looking for a simple weeknight dinner to make for your family this spring, now that bright and fresh herbs are back in season? Look no further than Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s recipe for a traditional North African dish called lamb chorba.

In the latest episode of Ludo à la Maison, Lefebvre cooks up what he calls a “refreshing” stew in just a few easy steps. Lefebvre emphasizes that the key to this recipe is to “prep everything before.” That means cutting your vegetables and meat, measuring your spices, and gathering your herbs before you begin the cooking process. That will make the experience stress free—perhaps even allowing you to enjoy a glass of red wine, as Lefebvre suggests, as the stew cooks.

To make the flavor of this dish really pop, Lefebvre says that you have to “build the flavor.” That means the letting the vegetables (he uses turnips, carrots, and red onions) cook long enough to caramelize, and scraping the bottom of the pan to release the sucs.

Once you add your spices—like cumin, turmeric, and fennel seed—tomatoes, and chicken broth, the stew must simmer for two hours, which leaves you time to set the table, prepare a side dish, and gather the family in the dining room.

The last touch is the herbs—Lefebvre adds handfuls of mint, cilantro, and parsley—which celebrate all the produce that comes with spring, and give your stew an extra “zing.”