The Best Way to Cook Asparagus, According to Ludo Lefebvre

Now that it’s spring, you’re probably looking for creative ways to cook with fresh produce. On the latest episode of Ludo à la Maison, chef Ludo Lefebvre whips up a creamy asparagus soup topped with hollandaise sauce that repurposes this crisp vegetable in a whole new way. Plus, he reveals the absolute best way to cook asparagus.

According to Lefebvre, asparagus is best prepared on an induction burner, rather than on a traditional gas stove. Induction stoves heat your pans using “electromagnetic energy,” so your ingredients cook more efficiently (because you’re not waiting for a flame to simply heat the bottom of the pan).

“Induction is the best,” Lefebvre explains. “It keeps the heat and the bubbling—it’s powerful and it’s so fast too cook.”

And that's not all. Lefebvre also advises keeping the stalks in an ice bath both before and after cooking. Why? “To shock the asparagus before putting it in boiling water. We’re going to fix the color of the asparagus,” explains Lefebvre. “It’s very scientific.”

The asparagus should cook in the boiling water for at least five minutes until tender. Spoon the cooked asparagus back into the ice water, where it should rest for another five minutes, the ice bath halting the cooking process. You should use this blanching method with many types of green vegetables, Lefebvre says, including peas, green beans, and edamame.

As a bonus, Lefebvre also shows us his hack for making the creamy, thick hollandaise that he uses to top his soup: The notoriously tricky sauce comes out perfectly thanks to his “little computer," the Thermomix, a nifty little gadget that chops, whips, emulsifies, and so much more, all with a handy touchscreen that lets you program its functions.