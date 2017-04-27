Look at These Beautiful Matte Black Major Appliances: Refrigerator, Ranges, Ovens and More

No doubt, one of the most-coveted countertop kitchen appliances so far this year has been KitchenAid's matte black stand mixer—a sight to behold, a thing of beauty. For anyone inspired by the chic understated color treatment on the now-iconic must-have, prepare to renovate—or get ready to suffer some major kitchen envy—because KitchenAid has announced it will debut nine new items to their lineup (making the entire range of 54 appliances in total) this summer in the matte black stainless steel finish.

Yes, we said 54 appliances.

"The feedback we've received on our black stainless finish from consumers, the design community and even professional chefs when we first introduced it has been overwhelmingly positive," the brand's senior manager of brand experience Beth Robinson said in a statement.

Food & Wine's own Justin Chapple loves his, and we totally get why:

I might just wear a black tie when using this! @kitchenaidusa NAILED it with this one. It's gorgeous! A post shared by Justin Chapple (@justinchapple) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

As a follow-up to its stand mixer success, KitchenAid will release six models of slide-in ranges, freestanding ranges, and freestanding double-oven ranges this May and June, and refrigerators, ovens, ventilation hoods, dishwashers, under-counter beverage centers, and more essentials through the season.

Here's a sneak peek at the collection. First up, the to-die-for matte black double-door refrigerator:

Kitchenaid's matte black refrigerator Courtesy

Then there are a whole variety of stoves. Here's the convection range:

Kitchenaid's matte black convection range stove Courtesy

The freestanding range:

Kitchenaid's matte black freestanding range stove Courtesy

The electric range:

Kitchenaid's matte black electric range stove Courtesy

We can't wait to see what other matte black appliances KitchenAid is planning on rolling out over the next few months. Which item are you most excited about?