13 Kitchen Accessories for Staging Pro-Level Instagram Food Photos

A lot of what makes a beautiful food photo has nothing to do with the food. Styling means choosing the right plates, glassware and surface to make a dish look both gorgeous and delicious. By adding a few new items to your kitchen’s repertoire, you can up your photography game dramatically. Here are our favorite products for staging better Instagram photos. — Abby Hocking

1 of 13

Matte Plates

Are you craving natural light for your food photos, but not loving the small reflections in your plates? Opt for matte, rimless dinnerware. $132, williams-sonoma.com

2 of 13

Beautiful Tea Towels

Need an easy way to dress up a photo of your favorite casserole? Use a colorful tea towel to (carefully) place your dish and leave it in the frame of the shot. $20, anthropologie.com

3 of 13

Slate Serving Board

A slate serving board is a must-have for food photography—especially if you like photographing cheese boards. Added bonus: You can add hand-written messages in chalk. $44, williams-sonoma.com

4 of 13

Stand Mixer

This mini Kitchenaid stand mixer is easy to store, and it ensures your phone won’t be reflected on either the body or the bowl. $299, amazon.com

5 of 13

Matte Flatware

This set of beautiful black matte flatware will ensure that you will not make an unexpected appearance in your spoon in your next Instagram post. $30, westelm.com

6 of 13

Matte Bakeware

Le Creuset’s matte collection enameled cast-iron collection produces beautiful photos whether you’re shooting from above or the side. $179, williams-sonoma.com

7 of 13

Marble Pastry Board

A marble pastry board give photos a bright, clean look. Layer wood boards on top to fake a marble countertop. $59, amazon.com

8 of 13

Wood Serving Board

Photographing food in large bowls can be tricky, depending on the depth and finish of the bowl. Use a wood serving board to help lessen shine and add warm color. $179, williams-sonoma.com

9 of 13

Food Tweezers

If you’re looking to be very precise with your plating, invest in a pair of food tweezers. They might seem silly—until you find yourself trying to delicately move sprigs of rosemary. $11, amazon.com

10 of 13

Giant Cutting Board

To upgrade your overhead shots, you don’t necessarily need a new table or countertop. At 20” across, this large cutting board is perfect for shooting individual dishes as well as the prep process. $199, williams-sonoma.com

11 of 13

Cocktail Picks

Upgrade your photos by using metal cocktail picks instead of toothpicks. $11, amazon.com

12 of 13

Zester for Cocktail Garnishes

Looking to photograph the ultimate Negroni for your next Instagram post? This zester allows you to create perfect garnishes and also doubles as a bottle opener. $11, amazon.com

13 of 13

Cocktail Glass Set

After you’ve taken care of plates and surfaces, it’s time to tackle glassware. This nifty variety pack comes with six different glasses. Pro tip: Position one so it’s peeking into your frame. $32, amazon.com

