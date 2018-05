After 4 years at Food & Wine, my cookbook collection has taken over almost every cupboard and shelf in my apartment. Some books are giant tomes leftover from culinary school, some are pretty coffee table pieces and a select few are the ones I cook out of routinely. Right now, that’s Joshua McFadden’s new cookbook Six Seasons. While working on a story together for our June 2017 issue, I realized how clever (and accessible) his hyper-seasonal cooking philosophy is. It’s truly amazing what flavor he can pull out of vegetables just by adding a splash of good vinegar, a handful of fresh herbs or a touch of heat from chiles. $22, amazon.com