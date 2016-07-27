What Is Mochi? (And How Should You Cook With It?)

Mochi is a type of soft and chewy Japanese rice cake. The process of making mochi involves pounding a glutinous rice called mochigome until it has a soft, Play-Doh-like texture. Here, three excellent ways to enjoy it.

This recipe for mochi gets a pretty green color from the nutty green tea powder, matcha.

Pastry chef Jen Yee of Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan makes these fun and pretty sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can whip these up and serve them to your summer party guests for an unexpected dessert treat. © John Kernick

Mochi can be used as a coating when frying foods, even Spam. Here, Hawaiian chef Wade Ueoka wraps snapper in shredded mochi before cooking, so it's simultaneously chewy and crispy.