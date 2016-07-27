What Is Mochi? (And How Should You Cook With It?)

It's not just for dessert.
Mochi is a type of soft and chewy Japanese rice cake. The process of making mochi involves pounding a glutinous rice called mochigome until it has a soft, Play-Doh-like texture. Here, three excellent ways to enjoy it.
Matcha Mochi
This recipe for mochi gets a pretty green color from the nutty green tea powder, matcha.
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pastry chef Jen Yee makes these fun and pretty ice cream sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can also try this matcha or coconut variation.
Mochi-Crusted Snapper
Mochi can be used as a coating when frying foods, even Spam. Here, Hawaiian chef Wade Ueoka wraps snapper in shredded mochi before cooking, so it's simultaneously chewy and crispy.