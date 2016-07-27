What Is Mochi? (And How Should You Cook With It?)

Pastry chef Jen Yee of Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan makes these fun and pretty sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can whip these up and serve them to your summer party guests for an unexpected dessert treat.

© John Kernick

It's not just for dessert.

F&W Editors
July 27, 2016

Mochi is a type of soft and chewy Japanese rice cake. The process of making mochi involves pounding a glutinous rice called mochigome until it has a soft, Play-Doh-like texture. Here, three excellent ways to enjoy it. 

Matcha Mochi

This recipe for mochi gets a pretty green color from the nutty green tea powder, matcha. 

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pastry chef Jen Yee of Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan makes these fun and pretty sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can whip these up and serve them to your summer party guests for an unexpected dessert treat.

© John Kernick

Pastry chef Jen Yee makes these fun and pretty ice cream sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can also try this matcha or coconut variation. 

Mochi-Crusted Snapper 

Mochi can be used as a coating when frying foods, even Spam. Here, Hawaiian chef Wade Ueoka wraps snapper in shredded mochi before cooking, so it's simultaneously chewy and crispy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up