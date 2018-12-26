How to Make a French Rolled Omelet

Perhaps better than anyone, chef Jacques Pépin understands the satisfaction of improving a familiar food through technique—no tricky ingredients or gimmicky technology required. His simple French Rolled Omelet method starts with beating eggs with fresh herbs (We like to use chopsticks, which mix the eggs without incorporating too much air, resulting in a more tender omelet. Bonus: Wooden chopsticks won’t scratch a nonstick skillet.) He then adds them to foaming butter in a nonstick skillet, where swirling and vigorous stirring result in small, delicate curds. A few seconds of undisturbed cooking solidifies the mixture just enough to roll, yielding a pale-yellow egg crêpe filled with gently scrambled eggs—an ethereal, delicate entrée worthy of pairing with a chilled glass of Champagne. Here’s how to make it in just a few minutes.

French Rolled Omelet

Total 10 minutes; Serves 1

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, tarragon, and flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon unslated butter, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons shredded Gruyère or cheddar cheese (optional)

1. Beat Eggs

Jennifer Causey

Crack eggs into a bowl, add herbs, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Using wooden chopsticks, beat until well blended and ingredients are incorporated.

2. Heat Butter

Jennifer Causey

Heat an 8-inch nonstick or seasoned carbon steel pan over high. Add butter, and cook until foamy but not browned, tipping pan to coat bottom evenly with melted butter.

3. Add Eggs to Pan

Jennifer Causey

Pour eggs into pan; immediately swirl pan clockwise while stirring eggs vigorously counterclockwise with chopsticks to keep curds small and creamy.

4. Stir Vigorously

Jennifer Causey

When a soft scramble forms, stop stirring eggs. Drag chopsticks around outside edge of omelet to turn wispy edges into scrambled eggs.

5. Add Cheese

Jennifer Causey

Once a thin sheet of cooked egg (egg crêpe) forms on surface of pan, quickly sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

6. Roll and Plate

Jennifer Causey

Using an underhanded grip on handle, tilt pan away and begin rolling egg crêpe filled with soft scrambled eggs toward edge of pan opposite the handle. Using chopsticks, tuck edge into omelet. Turn out omelet onto plate, seam side down.

Wine Pairing: Elegant, focused Blanc de Blancs Champagne: NV Pierre Péters Cuvée de Réserve