How to Make Bubble Bundt Cake, According to Sir Mix-a-Lot

There's nothing like a cozy afternoon of baking at home while winter rages full force outside your window—and, in his latest collaboration with the folks at 7UP, Sir Mix-a-Lot is bringing you a new, fizzy twist on the classic bundt cake.

"Cake it and bake it," he calls it in 7UP's latest recipe video, which just dropped this morning. The bubble bundt cake recipe includes one entire cup of the classic soda pop—incorporating three-quarters cup into the cake batter and one-quarter cup in the glaze.

The result? A light and fluffy bundt cake with a faint tinge of the soda's signature flavor.

Bundt cake isn't the only recipe that the soda company is infiltrating with its new initiative. The 7UP "Mix It UP A Little" program includes cocktails—like Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Mrs. Butterworth Be Jalapeño Business" (yes, that's the name of the cocktail)—fluffy biscuits, and even a newfangled take on kimchi. Anyone looking to incorporate the lemon-lime fizzy drink into a recipe for any occasion can even check out the brand's recipe generator—a Mad Libs-esque plug-and-play search tool that will host an ever-expanding repertoire of dishes.

"I was excited to be a part of this campaign and put my own spin on some 7UP mixers," said Sir Mix-a-Lot, M.C. "7UP is a classic ingredient for any great cocktail, but I think we brought a new freshness with our creations."