Celebrate the Glory of Hatch Chile Season with These 5 Recipes

Image zoom Victor Protasio

If you’ve been to New Mexico, you’ve probably encountered Hatch chiles—the state’s signature pepper, which hails from the Hatch Valley and comes in both green and red varieties. (There's even an annual festival dedicated to them.) Nate Cotanch, founder of Zia Green Chile Company, previously told Food & Wine that Hatch chiles are incredibly versatile, and their flavors can range from smoky to sweet and earthy, depending on when they're picked. They work great in stews and sauces, quesos and salsa, and even apple pie, which Cotanch said his family would make for Thanksgiving when he was growing up.

Considering Hatch chile season is right around the corner—August through September—we decided to round up some of our favorite recipes to celebrate. There’s our spicy, crispy, cheesy, swoon-inducing Hatch chile smash burgers, and Hatch chile enchiladas paired with a cooling avocado salad. Read on for more of our Hatch chile recipes, and good luck picking which one to make first.

Hatch Chile Smash Burgers

Image zoom Victor Protasio

This may or may not be the best burger on the Internet. Think melty American Cheese, slight heat from a Hatch chile salsa, and buttery buns all combined with two juicy ground beef patties.

Get the recipe here.

Hatch Chile Enchiladas

Image zoom Victor Protasio

This recipe also calls for Hatch chile green salsa, paired with a rich, cheesy pork filling—it’s the ultimate weekend comfort food. Don’t forget to top with the bright avocado salad and a dollop of sour cream.

Get the recipe here.

Hatch Chile Salsa

Image zoom Victor Protasio

To accentuate the medium-spicy, fruity notes in Hatch chiles, this salsa combines them with garlic, sweet onions, and tomatillos. Use it on the aforementioned burgers and enchiladas—or, add it to your morning eggs for a kick.

Get the recipe here.

Green Hatch Chile Shakshuka

Image zoom Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

You’ll want plenty of toasted bread to serve with this shaksuka, so you can soak up all of the vibrant sauce.

Get the recipe here.

Cheddar and Hatch Chile Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Image zoom

Cheese, chicken, chiles—need we say more? This recipe is ready in under an hour, so it’s great for weeknights.

Get the recipe here.