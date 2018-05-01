4 Tips for Perfect Guacamole from the Woman Who Literally Wrote the Cookbook on Avocados

With Cinco de Mayo right around the corner, you might be in the midst of putting together a party menu. A bunch of lukewarm beers in a cooler isn't going to cut it. You need tangy, crunchy, slightly spicy guacamole to pile on top of crispy tortilla chips. You need the type of guacamole that will keep everyone crowded around the snack table all night, a dip that will elicit text messages from your friends asking “Hey, can you bring that guacamole you made on Cinco de Mayo over tonight?”

Gaby Dalkin of What’s Gaby Cooking holds the keys you need. Her "famous" guacamole recipe, doesn’t contain any chopped tomatoes or garlic. Instead, it consists of simple ingredients and takes only five minutes to make. Dalkin knows what she’s doing—she literally wrote the cookbook on avocados. Here are her four tips for mastering guacamole:

Find the right avocado

First and foremost, your avocado needs to be perfectly ripe for guacamole. Go to the store and buy semi-hard avocados and then put them on the counter next to a banana, Dalkin suggests. When the avocado feels like the “pad of your thumb, that’s how you know the avocado is ready to roll."

Mash with a fork

“I want to have a little bit of something to chew on when I bite into my guacamole. I don’t want it to be too smooth. There’s a happy medium.” To attain the perfect consistency, Dalkin mashes her avocado with a fork, tasting along the way until she's satisfied with how the mixture feels.

Keep mix-ins simple

Dalkin likes to keep her guacamole simple, adding both lemon and lime juice, as well as chives. “I do chives because a lot of people are scared of cilantro, or have that gene where it tastes like soap,” she explains. “You can also add red onions, jalapenos, and salt and pepper, obviously.”

Experiment

Guacamole is the perfect medium for getting creative, according to Dalkin, who has prepared different versions of the dip using goat cheese, mango, and pineapple. “I think I’ve made over 30 kinds of guacamole over the years," she confesses. The one ingredient she won’t ever put in her guacamole? Black beans. “That’s sacrilegious.”