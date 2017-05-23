Summer Grilling Gear Guide: 19 Expert-Approved Tools to Buy Now

Like tongs, a good spatula (or two!) is one of the foundations of a good grilling arsenal. Options run the gamut from slender to claw-shaped, petite to collosal. A stiff, wide-bladed, beveled edge model will slide under delicate items like fish filets without massacring them. And Goldwyn also recommends investing in at least one sharp serrated-edge spatula for stubborn and sticky tasks.

Verde Collection 3-in-1 Locking Claw Tongs and Spatula, $19.42 at amazon.com.

New Star Food Service 21-inch Wood Handled Grill Spatula, $14.95 at amazon.com.

Outset Rosewood and Stainless Spatula with Serrated Edge, $17.99 at amazon.com.