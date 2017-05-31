30 Days of Grilling

Temperatures are up and the sun is out, which means grilling season is upon us. From perfectly-seared steaks to smoky sangria, here are 30 days’ worth of essential grilling recipes.

Day 1: Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter

Start off your month of grilling with the ultimate indulgence: lobster. Grilling lobsters at home is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you.

Day 2: Grilled Chicken Thigh and Cucumber Salad

According to chef Michael Symon, thighs have the deepest flavor of all the chicken cuts.

Day 3: Grilled Kale Toasts

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter.

Day 4: Grilled Lamb Ribs with Quick Preserved Lemons

These lamb ribs are seasoned with oregano and coriander before they’re grilled. We love them served with tangy, quick-preserved lemons.

Day 5: Grilled Snapper with Four-Herb Gremolata

For perfectly crisp skin, just season the flesh side before laying the fish on a very hot grill.

Day 6: Grilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Sangria

The perfect barbecue cocktail, this sangria gets a subtly smoky kick from fruit that’s grilled until perfectly caramelized.

Day 7: Grilled Lemon-and-Garlic-Marinated Flat Iron Steak

Flat iron steaks are perfect for marinades, like the garlicky one in this easy recipe.

Day 8: Grilled Chicken Wings with 9-Spice Dry Rub

For extra-juicy chicken, these wings are brined for three hours before they’re tossed in spice rub.

Day 9: Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream

Lemon pound cake is grilled until crispy and toasty, then topped with warm, tender grilled peaches and whipped cream.

Day 10: Grilled Bacon-and-Kimchi-Burgers

This over-the-top, Shake Shack–inspired burger has two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce.

May 11: Grilled Potato Salad with Mustard Seeds

For an amazing crust, grill the potatoes in butter. Then, dress them with a super tangy mustard seed vinaigrette, fresh scallions and celery.

May 12: Grilled Chicken Breast with Grapefruit Glaze

Simply prepared yet special, these chicken breasts are grilled and basted with a bitter, tart and sweet glaze.

May 13: Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce

Something extraordinary happens to a day-old doughnuts when you cook it on the grill: It becomes incredibly tender on the inside and nicely crisp on the outside.

May 14: Grilled Philly Cheesesteaks

Bring your cast-iron skillet out to the grill for these steak, onion, pepper and cheese hoagies: the ideal cure to the Sunday scaries.

May 15: Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Jerk Vinaigrette

This punched up jerk sauce is made with multiple spices, molasses, soy sauce and Pepsi to coat the tender sweet potatoes. You can use your favorite store-bought jerk sauce in its place.

May 16: Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs

This delicious grilled pizza is topped with fresh ricotta, runny eggs and spigarello, a leafy green that tastes a lot like broccoli. It’s available at farmers’ markets and some greengrocers, but Tuscan kale is a fine substitute.

May 17: Grilled Vegetables and Summer Greens with Shallot Vinaigrette

In this hearty knife-and-fork salad, chef Curtis Stone serves big chunks of grilled vegetables with a mix of peppery greens. He keeps the skins on the avocados for easy grilling, so be sure to rinse and dry them beforehand.

May 18: Grilled Swordfish with Fennel-Olive Relish

Rosé wine in the sauce and the salad dressing is the secret ingredient in this delicious grilled swordfish.

May 19: Grilled Short Ribs with Smoky Blackberry Barbecue Sauce

Friday night calls for ribs. This delicious barbecue sauce gets its smoky flavor from berries that are grilled in a perforated pan; you can use sturdy foil or a foil pan with holes punched in instead.

May 20: Grilled Eggplant and Zucchini Salad with Salsa Verde

Avoid the temptation to whiz the salsa verde ingredients in a blender—the rough texture that comes from hand chopping and pounding in a mortar and pestle is what you're looking for.

May 21: Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone

Caramelizing the fruit on the grill intensifies its flavor and the grilled bread served alongside soaks up the sweet juices.

May 22: Grilled Sardines with Herbed Fennel-and-Olive Salad

Sardines are a great fish to grill: they cook quickly, and because they're oily, they're harder to overcook than delicate white fish.

May 23: Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Bright, crunchy and spicy, this fun assemble-your-own dish is perfect for a hot day.

May 24: Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are layer with pats of chive butter and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

May 25: Grilled Cornish Hens with Salsa Verde

Andrew Zimmern’s marinated and grilled Cornish hens with a bright, herby salsa verde are a dynamite summertime crowd-pleaser.

May 26: Grilled Beef Rolls with Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce

Flavorful ground sirloin is wrapped in briny grape leaves for these Vietnamese-style grilled-beef rolls.

May 27: Grilled Shrimp with Black-Eyed Peas and Chimichurri

Vibrant South American herb sauce chimichurri is used as a marinade for these tasty shrimp, and also as a dressing for the black-eyed pea ragù that's served alongside.

May 28: Grilled Summer Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans

For grilled squash with a uniformly crisp texture, cut squash lengthwise into quarters and then remove the seedy interior. This gorgeous summer squash salad is tossed with a bright, lemony dressing.

May 29: Grilled Cantaloupe with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Grilling cantaloupe wedges intensifies their sweetness and adds smoky flavor. They're delicious with the salty prosciutto and creamy mozzarella, which melts slightly when you drape it over the melon as it comes off the grill.

May 30: Grilled Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Unagi Sauce

This is the ultimate summer salad with a creamy version of sweet-salty Japanese unagi sauce, which is typically brushed over eel.

