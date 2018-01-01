While summer is arguably the best time of year for grilling, you can get grill flavor anytime by using a grill pan (or braving the cold). And grilling isn’t just for meat—veggies like bok choy, romaine, eggplant and zucchini are great for the grill, and pick up a delicious smoky flavor. Your cast-iron skillet also loves the grill—it’s the perfect vessel for cooking veggies, paella, sausages and even dessert. Stephanie Izard’s skillet cake is filled with peaches and blueberries, topped with crumbly streusel, and baked perfectly on the grill. Whether you’re looking for home grilling tips from our test kitchen or are in search of an amazing grilled steak recipe, F&W’s guide has everything you need.