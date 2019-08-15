21 Greek Recipes to Master
Stuffed Grape Leaves
For his supertasty vegetarian stuffed grape leaves, chef Scott Conant makes a simple rice filling with onion, tomato paste, parlsey and a bit of dried mint.Go to Recipe
Skordalia (Greek Potato Dip)
This smooth and delicious Greek dip from Andrew Zimmern combines potatoes, bread, almonds, lemon juice, garlic and capers. Zimmern prefers to pound the ingredients by hand in a large mortar fitted with a heavy pestle, but a food processor works just as well.Go to Recipe
Cucumber-Dill Tzatziki
This yogurt dip is incredibly versatile—serve it with toasted pita wedges as an appetizer, or pair it with grilled lamb, chicken, fish or vegetables.Go to Recipe
Greek Salad with Feta Mousse
Gavin Kaysen's Greek salad has most of the usual ingredients, like tomatoes and olives—but, in an inspired twist, he turns the traditional feta cheese into a creamy, light feta mousse. Kaysen invented the dish to impress his coach when he was training for the prestigious international Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, and he says, "It blew him away."
Go to Recipe
Horiatiki Salad with Beet Hummus
Horiatiki should embody the brightness of summer—the tomato should be ripe and syrupy, the cucumber crisp, the olives salty, and the feta tangy, and these should all be generously lubricated with the best olive oil you can find.Go to Recipe
Lemony Roasted Potatoes with Oregano (Psites Patates)
It's hard to resist that Greek diner specialty of potatoes bathed in a lemony oil. In this version, slices of lemon are roasted along with the potatoes, gently perfuming the dish making it fresher and very satisfying.Go to Recipe
Grilled Asparagus with Taramasalata
Taramasalata is a Greek dip or spread made with salted fish roe, olive oil and bread (or sometimes potatoes). Chef Zoi Antonitsas’s creamy version is a perfect accompaniment for grilled asparagus.Go to Recipe
Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums
Michael Psilakis likes to riff on saganaki—fried cheese with lemon. He uses manouri, a fresh, milky white cheese made from the whey that's drained off during feta production. Like nearly all Greek cheeses, it's produced from either sheep's or goat's milk.Go to Recipe
Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki
Greeks make souvlaki by marinating chunks of meat (usually pork or lamb) in oil, lemon juice and oregano, then skewering and grilling them. Grace Parisi opts for pork shoulder because it's so tender and succulent. Instead of threading the meat onto skewers, she simply cooks it (with onions) in a grill pan until it's nicely charred, then serves it with store-bought pita and a garlicky tzatziki.Go to Recipe
Supper Spanakopita
Traditionally shaped into small triangles or made in large casserole dishes, the Greek spinach pies, known as spanakopita, are just as easy to roll into logs. This unconventional shape offers plenty of contrast between the crisp layers of buttered phyllo and the creamy, dill-flecked filling. Round out this vegetarian meal with a green salad.Go to Recipes
Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
This dish is best paired with a dark, cherry-flavored, peppery Chinon.Go to Recipe
Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono
Michael Psilakis dresses these luscious lamb chops with ladolemono, a supersimple Greek sauce of lemon juice and olive oil. The sauce is often spooned over fish, but it's delicious on meat and vegetables, too. "This is real Greek cooking," he says.Go to Recipe
Shrimp Saganaki
For shrimp saganaki, Greeks sauté shrimp in a pan with tomatoes, olives and feta cheese, then serve it right out of the skillet with bread to soak up all the delicious juices. Grace Parisi stirs fresh dill into her quick version to brighten the flavor.Go to Recipe
Grilled Branzino with Skordalia and Ladolemono
Chef Zoi Antonitsas tops flaky grilled fish with a superlemony Greek ladolemono sauce and serves it with the tangy, garlicky skordalia.Go to Recipe
Greek Fish Stew
"On the Greek island of Kalymnos, fishermen make a stew with shellfish, whole fish, lemon, onion and water," says Andrew Zimmern. "They eat it straight from the pot with their hands—no bowls. It tastes of sweat and iodine, but it is easily one of the best soups I've ever had. I make my version with halibut, throwing in mussels at the end."Go to Recipe
Moussaka
Our moussaka features two shortcuts, neither of which sacrifices flavor: The eggplant is broiled rather than fried, and the topping is a mixture of cheese and milk instead of the usual béchamel sauce. Watch the eggplant carefully while it cooks; if it burns it will taste bitter. Let the moussaka sit briefly before cutting it, so the squares will hold together.Go to Recipe
Greek-Style Oven-Baked Chicken with Lemon and Oregano
This lemony chicken is perfect alongside a big Greek salad.Go to Recipe
Homemade Greek Yogurt
Homemade yogurt requires surprisingly little prep and keeps in the fridge for a month.Go to Recipe
Kourambiedes
Beating the butter until very fluffy—a good 10 minutes—makes these Greek shortcakes especially light.Go to Recipe
Fried Greek Pastry with Honey and Nuts
Michael Psilakis’ diples—fried dough—are coated in a warm honey syrup and sprinkled with chopped nuts and cinnamon.Go to Recipe
Chocolate-Hazelnut Baklava
Baklava gets a twist with bittersweet chocolate, cinnamon, and hazelnuts.Go to Recipe