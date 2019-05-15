Gail Simmons Shows How to Make Daniel Humm’s Pastrami-Topped Rösti

In a recent F&W Cooks videos, our special projects director Gail Simmons professed her love for pan-fried rösti potato, and her friend Daniel Humm (of Eleven Madison Park fame) makes the best. It’s easy to see why—Humm’s formula takes the crispy rösti and piles on crème fraîche, thinly sliced pastrami, dill pickles, fresh herbs (in this case, chives and dill), and whole grain mustard. It’s the ultimate comfort food, and if it sounds up your alley, Simmons can show you how to make it at home. We’ve gathered up some of her key tips below, and you can find the rest in the full recipe.

Use a spiralizer

In order to get the long, beautiful strands in the rösti, Simmons says a spiralizer is best for shredding the potatoes.

Rinse and wait

After you have your potato strands, put them in a colander and rinse them to get rid of the excess starch. Afterwards, pat them dry so they’re not soaking wet; then, salt them and let them sit for 10 minutes so the water is extracted. (Make sure you give them a final pat before you cook them.)

Season the pan

First, Simmons puts a teaspoon of oil in the skillet, and lets it get really hot—when it’s just starting to smoke, she says to wipe it out. This is called “seasoning the pan,” and it ensures that the potatoes won’t stick when you put them in later on.

Keep the skillet moving

While cooking the rösti, you want to move the skillet every few minutes, in case there are any hot spots on the stove—this helps it cook evenly.

Master the plate flip

After you take the rösti off the stove, you can turn it over it by sliding it onto a plate. Then, place another plate on top, and flip it! It’s a lot more simple than trying to execute the flip with spatulas.

Stick with sour pickles

Simmons says you don’t want to use sweet or bread & butter pickles with this dish, “if you know what’s good for you."

