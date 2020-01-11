6 Tips for the Crispiest, Juiciest Fried Chicken from Ludo Lefebvre [Video]
The L.A. chef—and mastermind behind fried chicken fave LudoBird—shows us how to make perfect fried chicken, every time.
Ludo Lefebvre’s Secret to Fried Chicken? Duck Fat [Video]
In this episode of Ludo à la Maison, the L.A. chef demonstrates one of his classic LudoBites dishes.
How to Survive a Grease Fire
In the wake of a cooking disaster, a good friend and a family recipe are critical.
Deep Fryer Recipes
The next time you're in the mood for a crispy fried treat, whip up one of these options. You can choose from recipes like fried chicken livers, beer-battered fish or fried goat cheese balls drizzled with honey.
7 Beer-Battered Recipes
There are a two equally-important reasons we love making fried foods with a beer batter. First, beer gives batters delicious flavor and an airy lightness. Second, it means we have an excuse to buy more beer—and take a few sips during prep time. Here, seven crispy, crunchy, incredibly tasty beer-battered recipes.
Lard: The New Health Food?
Startled by news about the dangers of trans fats, writer Pete Wells happily contemplates the return of good old-fashioned lard.