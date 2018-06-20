26 of the Best Cooking Tips We Learned at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

From cooking fish evenly to leaving butter out of the fridge, here are 26 key pieces of wisdom we'll be using all year.
Between the panels, the parties and the tastings, it's easy to think the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is all fun and games. Well, it is all fun, but it's full of very useful information, too. In its 36th year, the festival this past weekend was one for the ages, featuring one of the most exciting classes of Best New Chefs in history, some deeply heartfelt moments and a whole host of interesting seminars with chefs the likes of Jacques Pepin showing off their skills to an intimate group of attendees. We rounded up some of our favorite pieces of wisdom from the weekend that will carry us through until next year/
- "Fish sauce is the magic touch to everything in life." — Stephanie Izard
- To make sure fish cooks evenly, use a fish spatula and set it under the tail, to make sure it doesn’t get too burned. — Ludo Lefebvre
- When measuring out sticky things like corn syrup or honey, dip the measuring spoon in flour or cornstarch first and it will slide right out. — Alex Guarnaschelli
- Instead of garnishing with herbs and juice from a lemon separately, combine lemon juice and herbs like parsley so that the herbs actually carry the lemon flavor. — Andrew Zimmern