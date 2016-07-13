3 Fast Herb Fixes

A Modern Way to Cook by British author Anna Jones (dubbed the new Nigella Lawson) is a vegetarian bible, and fresh herbs are key. Here, three easy ways to use your herbs.

July 13, 2016

Start with a blend of any fresh herbs, such as mint, parsley, dill, chives, tarragon, chervil and basil. Then, get creative:

1. Blend herbs, lemon juice and sea salt with olive oil and toss into salads or serve with flatbreads.

2. Mix herbs, lemon zest and a little salt and pepper with yogurt for a simple dressing.

3. Chop herbs, citrus zest, chiles, garlic and sea salt and use to spike soups and vegetable dishes. 

