The Best Oil and Vinegar Pairings

Time to diversify your oil and vinegar routine. Mix things up with fresh takes on this dynamic duo, and use the yin and yang flavors to  add layers of depth and finesse to your food. —Michael Harlan Turkell

My quest to make the world’s best vinegar began by mistake: I left a bottle of wine out, uncorked. With the wine well past its drinking prime, I decided to conduct an experiment. I poured the remains into a jar, covered it with cheesecloth and waited (patience is key to great vinegar). After a few weeks of occasional stirring—which introduces oxygen and speeds the conversion of ethyl alcohol to acetic acid— I was left with a bracingly beautiful liquid. Still nuanced with many of its original aromatics, it was unlike the characterless acerbic bombs found in most supermarkets. I was hooked. Suddenly I had an unquenchable desire to make more vinegary things—from beer, from fruit juice, from honey, even from rice. My apartment was filled with fermenting jars and barrels. I started making salads with a honey vinegar I infused with tarragon. I glazed chicken with a honey vinegar I fermented with whiskey, lemon and cloves, giving the skin a tart, crisp bite. I recorded notes in countless journals. Then I brought those findings on the road while I researched my cookbook Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar. 

My journeys took me to Europe, Japan and across North America. I studied vinegar making with multigenerational producers and picked up lessons on how to cook with vinegars from brilliant chefs such as Michel Troigros and Massimo Bottura. If there was one thing I learned, it’s this: If a dish seems to be missing something, it probably needs acid. But acid is best balanced with fat—a fundamental truth that’s at the heart of the most common of pairings, oil and vinegar. In cuisines around the globe, this classic combo takes many forms, and over time I’ve come up with an ever-expanding array of favorites. Exploring the possibilities in your own kitchen can open up a world of flavors. Here are some of the best:

Japan: Rice  Vinegar  &  Rice Bran  Oil

Not as intense or acidic as other vinegars, Japanese rice vinegar (komezu) is used in marinades and sauces, its slight sourness providing balance  in salty, umami-rich dishes. Look for unseasoned versions, which are clean and fresh and pair well with bright flavors like yuzu citrus or plum vinegar (ume-su). Rice bran oil—commonly used for frying because of its high smoke point—has a lightly toasted quality that goes well with rice vinegar’s subtlety.

Our favorite bottles: 
Iio Jozo Pure Rice Vinegar, $16 at thejapanesepantry .com
Monini Rice Bran Oil, $10 at monini.us.

Use them in: Vinegar-marinated beef yakitori

 

China: Black  Vinegar  &  Sesame  Oil

Eastern Chinese cuisine features a lot of sweet-and-sour, mostly derived from Chinkiang vinegar, better known as black vinegar. Resembling soy sauce, it is made from glutinous rice and cereal grains, and is even milder in its acidity than most Japanese rice vinegars but with  a deeper flavor, making it great for braises  and glazes. Sesame oil, traditionally used in Chinese cooking,  has a rich mouthfeel that helps give  body to black vinegar.

Our favorite bottles: 
Hegshun Chinkiang Zhenjiang 6 Year Aged Black Vinegar, $16 at amazon.com 
Kadoya Sesame Oil, $6.50 at jet.com

Use them in: Hot-and-sour meatball soup

 

Austria: Apple Cider  Vinegar  &  Pumpkin Seed Oil

Apple cider vinegar is ubiquitous in Austria, particularly in the southeastern region of Styria, where one of the specialties is Kürbiskernöl, a viscous dark-green pumpkin seed oil often found in local spa food. This hearty oil can stand up to the weight and brightness of apple cider vinegar, especially when they’re tossed with sautéed cabbage or Käferbohnensalat (the region’s signature scarlet runner bean salad), or drizzled on pork chops.

Our favorite bottles:
Carr’s Ciderhouse Cider Vinegar, $12 at carrsciderhouse.com 
Stony Brook Roasted Pumpkin Seed Oil, $14 at wholehearted foods.com

Use them in: Pork loin stuffed with apples and pumpkin seeds

 

Italy (Tuscany): Red Wine  Vinegar  &  Hazelnut  Oil

From ripe tomatoes to tangy sheep-milk pecorino, Tuscan food tends to have a  healthy amount of acidity, which is nicely complemented by  the fruity complexity  of red wine vinegar.  When fortified by rich hazelnut oil (the nuts are grown all over Italy), the two strengthen each other.

Our favorite bottles: 
Volpaia Italian Red Wine Vinegar, $19 at formaggiokitchen.com 
Pödör Hazelnut Oil, $20 at podoroils.com 

Use them in: Vinegar-glazed butternut squash pasta salad

 

Italy (Modena/Reggio Emilia): Balsamic  Vinegar  &  Grapeseed  Oil

As defined by strict DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) codes, only two regions, Modena and Reggio Emilia, can produce Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale. While it’s worth seeking out ones with the designation, there are plenty of good non-DOP balsamic vinegars available. The finest examples are thick, tart and intense, making them good companions to a lighter oil like grapeseed. Try this combo with roast meats, braised stews or luscious pan sauces.

Our favorite bottles: 
La Vecchia Dispensa 10 Year Balsamic Vinegar, $30 at amazon .com 
International Collection Grapeseed Oil, $8.50 at jet.com

Use them in: Fried zucchini chips

 

France: Champagne  Vinegar  &  Olive  Oil

Unlike Champagne wines, Champagne vinegars can be produced anywhere. Most have the clarity, crispness and almost effervescent quality you’d expect from a glass of bubbly. Examples made in the Orléans style—slowly fermented in barrels—have a more robust character. Champagne vinegar’s pungency is nicely offset by the grassiness of olive oil, so the pairing is ideal for vinaigrettes or in marinades for crisp, lightly cooked veggies.

Our favorite bottles: 
Martin Pouret Champagne Vinegar, $17 at amazon.com
Kolossos Mild Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $20 at shop.kolossos.co.

Use them in: Crispy chicken  with champagne vinegar aioli

 

Spain: Sherry  Vinegar  &  Sunflower  Oil 

In Jerez de la Frontera, near Spain’s southern tip, Moorish fortresses protect sherry vinegar that is aged using  a special blending process that mixes younger vinegars with older ones. The resulting nutty-accented sherry vinegar is a great finishing drizzle that brightens beans, balances spicy chorizo or adds complexity  to soups. The delicate sweetness of sunflower oil tempers the vinegar’s oxidized notes but allows its distinct qualities to shine.

Our favorite bottles: 
Gran Capirete 50 Year Sherry Vinegar, $18 at amazon.com. 
Oliver Farm Sunflower Oil , $6 at oliverfarm.com.

Use them in: Chorizo-and- fig salad

 

USA: Honey  Vinegar  &  Avocado  Oil

Mead, a drink made by fermenting honey in water, can quickly turn to vinegar if you’re not careful. But that’s OK because honey vinegar is delicious. Its  acute flavors benefit from the smoothness  of avocado oil—which doesn’t taste like avocados, though it’s definitely buttery. This pairing works well in savory grain bowls or on its own for dunking crusty bread.

Our favorite bottles: 
Katz Late Harvest Viognier Honey Vinegar, $11 at store .katzfarm.com   
La Tourangelle Avocado Oil, $9.50 at amazon.com

Use them in:  Persimmon-and- endive salad

 

USA: Beer  Vinegar  &  Peanut  Oil

With the American craft beer industry booming, it should come as no surprise that a number of exemplary beer vinegars are popping up. In Britain, malt vinegar has long been  a basic accompaniment to fish and chips, but  in the US beer vinegars can be as varied as the beer itself, with subtle savory and roasty flavors. A mix of peanut oil and beer vinegar  is a perfect way to  wake up salty bar bites, chicken wings, chili or roasted root vegetables.

Our favorite bottles: 
Back Forty Beer Vinegar, $13 at backfortybeer.com 
Spectrum Unrefined Peanut Oil, $17 at jet.com

Use them in:  Crispy potato tarte flambée

 

USA: Blackberry  Vinegar  &  Coconut  Oil

Shrub cocktails—acidulated beverages composed of fruit juice, sugar and vinegar—may be big in the mixology world, but edible shrubs, such as blackberries and raspberries, yield extraordinary vinegars. The berries’ sweet  and tart flavors become more concentrated  in vinegar form, which plays well with the tropical notes of unrefined coconut oil. Try this vibrant combo with roasted fruit or chilled seafood dishes like ceviche.

Our favorite bottles: 
Lindera Farms Blackberry Vinegar, $20 at linderafarms.com. 
Vita Coco Coconut Oil, $8 at jet.com.

Use them in: Berry vinegar  tart

 

