11 Brilliant Tools for Cooking Eggs Perfectly Every Time

Whether fried, poached or scrambled, eggs can make delicious dishes for any time of day. Though we love a great cast iron skillet for whipping up eggs on a Sunday, sometimes there simply isn't time for making the perfect omelet by hand. These cooking tools can make it happen with half the effort. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can magically make any variation of eggs with the click of a button (7,000 five-star Amazon reviews can't be wrong). If you're an Instant Pot owner, the egg molds are the perfect addition to the multi-tool. No matter your skill level, these 11 brilliant tools will still make your life just a bit easier.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re looking for a single machine to cook you eggs of all kinds with minimal effort on your part, this is your guy. With the click of a button, you can have six hard-boiled or soft-boiled eggs, poached or scrambled eggs, or an omelette. All of the non-electric pieces are dishwasher-safe and the entire machine only weighs a single pound.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16 at amazon.com

Poached Egg Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

This egg poaching pan works on all stove types to help you cook four poached eggs at once, eliminating the need to master cracking an egg into boiling water without the yolk breaking. Complete with removable stainless steel poaching cups and tray insert, the pan can be used as a saute pan on its own, too.

Eggssentials Poached Egg Maker, $32 at amazon.com

Egg Poaching Cups

Courtesy of Amazon

You don’t need to buy a whole new pan for this one. Crack an egg into the silicone cup and stand it on your own pan of boiling water for easy poached eggs.

Cozilife Silicone Egg Poaching Cups, $13 for 4 at amazon.com

Frittata and Omelette Pan

Courtesy of Amazon

Flipping the perfect omelette is no easy feat. This dynamic, two-sided, non-stick frittata and omelette pan does away with that challenge and allows for evenly-distributed ingredients.

Techef Frittata and Omelette Pan, $33 at amazon.com

Egg Bite Molds for InstantPot

Courtesy of Amazon

If you have an Instant Pot, we don’t need to explain its marvels. This silicone mold fits right into your Instant Pot to make flawless egg bites that are ideal for brunch entertaining, snacking and all together enjoyment.

Aozita Silicone Egg Bites Mold for InstantPot, $12 at amazon.com

Omelet Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Perhaps scrapping the pan all together sounds appealing to you. Consider this omelet maker that reminds us of a waffle maker for eggs. All you need to do is pour in your mixture, close the lid and two fluffy omelets will be ready within minutes.

Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker, $24 at amazon.com

Egg Separator

Courtesy of Amazon

Don’t worry about any unwanted yolk with this egg separator that lets the unsullied whites seep into your bowl or pan. This tool is key for egg white-necessary recipes like meringue, angel food cake and soufflés.

Soleader Egg Separator, $15 at amazon.com

Omelet Pan

Courtesy of Amazon

Forget the stove, you can make an omelet in the microwave. Just pour your mixture into the pan and nuke it. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Nordic Ware Microwave Omelet Pan, $7 at amazon.com

Egg Slicer

Courtesy of Amazon

For salads and other bowl creations, you can slice your hard-boiled eggs into precise 5mm slices with this handy tool.

OXO Egg Slicer, $10 at amazon.com

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Does making a breakfast sandwich by hand ever seem daunting? Yes, there’s a machine for that. While meat must be pre-cooked before adding, you can add fresh cheese, eggs, vegetables and more to be cooked and compiled into a breakfast sandwich before your eyes.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $40 at amazon.com

Egg Frying Pan

Courtesy of Amazon

Fry four, perfectly-shaped eggs at once with this aluminum cup pan with non-stick marble coating in just three minutes.

MyLifeUNIT 4-Cup Egg Frying Pan, $23 at amazon.com