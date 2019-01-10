20 Dutch Oven Recipes to Soothe Your Soul

Hone your braising skills and try out these delicious recipes to make in a Dutch oven.

Megan Soll
When it comes to comfort food, Dutch ovens are ideal for creating deep flavors, delicious roasts, and crave-worthy meals. A good cast iron Dutch oven is a must for any serious home cook. Whether it’s a holiday or a normal weekday, this cookware will have your meals making the grade, and then some.

Using the right size and shape can make or break a Dutch oven dish. (see: Which Dutch Oven Size Should You Buy). Go for the tried-and-true Le Creuset vessel or an on-trend Staub cocotte-- no matter the style, any Dutch oven will open up endless recipe opportunities. Create beautifully braised meat, pot roasts, hearty beef stew, healing chicken soup or the creamiest mac and cheese. Use it like a slow cooker, a bread maker, or a pot for frying perfectly crispy doughnuts. Go for these easy Dutch oven recipes or try out a few more challenging ones for the ultimate reward: dinner.

See below for our favorite recipes to cook in a Dutch oven.

1 of 20 Greg DuPree

Viet Beef Stew with Star Anise and Lemongrass

Baguette and bo kho are great friends, but you also can serve the stew over pasta.

Get the recipe
2 of 20

Braised Kale with Bacon and Apples

Everything is better with bacon, including this fall-inspired braised kale with Granny Smith apples.

Get the recipe
3 of 20 Con Poulos

Fisherman's-Style Seafood Stew

The crusty ciabatta toasts make this Fisherman’s-Style Seafood Stew warming winter meal. 

Get the recipe
4 of 20 Con Poulos

Best-Ever Cold Fried Chicken

This extra-crispy chicken retains its crunch in the fridge. It’s ideal for picnics or just eating right out of the icebox. 

Get the recipe
5 of 20

Stout-Braised Short Ribs

Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender and adds a slight bitter note.

Get the recipe
6 of 20 Greg DuPree

Lamb Barbacoa with Masala Adobo

Cook this dish in a smaller Dutch with boneless lamb and omit the leaves—the results are just as spectacular. 

Get the recipe
7 of 20 Victor Protasio

Wine-Braised Beef with Green-Garlic Soubise and Young Chicories

These beef cheeks become fork-tender in the oven and add to the glistening, wine-fortified sauce.

Get the recipe
8 of 20 Sara Bolla

Lemon-Oregano Roasted Chicken with Potatoes and Olives

Tangy roasted Meyer lemons pair beautifully with quartered potatoes, olives, oregano and chicken in this simple one-pot recipe.

Get the recipe
9 of 20 © Scott Hocker

Chicken with Herb Dumplings

Any number of fresh herbs would work well in these biscuit-like dumplings. Use parsley, tarragon, chives, cilantro or even mint.

Get the recipe
10 of 20 Cedric Angeles

Rice Pudding with Macerated Guavas

Chef Sheyla Alvarado makes an elegant dessert by topping vanilla-flecked warm rice pudding with sweet guavas and ice cream.

Get the recipe
11 of 20 Michael Turek

Root-Vegetable Minestrone

This minestrone is exceptional because it’s packed with so many great vegetables and delicious toasted angel hair pasta.

Go to recipe
12 of 20 Matthew Armendariz

Freshly Baked Bread

How to make bread at home the easy way, with tips on baking the perfect loaf without a sourdough starter.

Get the recipe
13 of 20 Christopher Testani

Pork Braised in Milk 

The late cookbook author Marcella Hazan popularized this Italian method of slow-cooking pork shoulder in milk, which yields a velvety sauce for spooning over the pork and sopping with bread.

Get the recipe
14 of 20 Christopher Testani

Spicy Kimchi Tofu Stew 

Stop at a Korean market on the way home and you can have this soothing, vibrant dish on the table in 30 minutes.Get the recipe
15 of 20 Christopher Testani

Warm Sausage and Lentil Salad

This earthy French classic with smoked sausages, greens lentils and pungent mustard vinaigrette is great for winter weekends in front of the fire.Get the recipe
16 of 20 Fredrika Stjärne

Three-Chile Beef Chili

With coffee, dark beer, smoky bacon and three kinds of chiles, this is one deep, rich, spicy pot of beef chili.

Get the recipe
17 of 20 Victor Protasio

Posole Rojo

This long-simmered tomato- and pork-based soup was Priya Krishna’s hangover cure when she lived in Mexico. 

Go to recipe
18 of 20 Abby Hocking

Turmeric Chicken Stew

Swap hominy for noodles in this version of chicken stew. Fresh turmeric and lime juice add an irresistible deep flavor.

Go to recipe
19 of 20 John Kernick

Hanukkah Doughnuts 

These fried treats are simply made from balls of yeast dough and filled with chocolate, creams, curd or, as here, jam.

Go to Recipe
20 of 20 David Cicconi

Gochujang Cioppino 

This zippy dish with shrimp, squid, mussels and cod gets a lively Korean twist with tofu and gochujang (Korean red pepper paste).

Go to recipe

