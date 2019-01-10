20 Dutch Oven Recipes to Soothe Your Soul

When it comes to comfort food, Dutch ovens are ideal for creating deep flavors, delicious roasts, and crave-worthy meals. A good cast iron Dutch oven is a must for any serious home cook. Whether it’s a holiday or a normal weekday, this cookware will have your meals making the grade, and then some.

Using the right size and shape can make or break a Dutch oven dish. (see: Which Dutch Oven Size Should You Buy). Go for the tried-and-true Le Creuset vessel or an on-trend Staub cocotte-- no matter the style, any Dutch oven will open up endless recipe opportunities. Create beautifully braised meat, pot roasts, hearty beef stew, healing chicken soup or the creamiest mac and cheese. Use it like a slow cooker, a bread maker, or a pot for frying perfectly crispy doughnuts. Go for these easy Dutch oven recipes or try out a few more challenging ones for the ultimate reward: dinner.

See below for our favorite recipes to cook in a Dutch oven.