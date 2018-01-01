A convection oven uses a constant flow of hot air to circulate around food, which ensures quick and even cooking results. If you have a convection oven (or a convection setting on your regular oven), you should take advantage of it. Convection ovens are great for roasting, baking pies and cookies, as well as toasting and dehydrating. The steady current of hot air promotes better browning and causes food to cook about 25 percent faster (which means a lower energy bill too). Try the recipes from Food & Wine to test out this handy cooking method.