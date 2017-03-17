A Complete Guide to Potatoes

Whether red, yellow, purple or brown, potatoes are an all-seasons staple in the produce department. But not every potato is created equal, so if you need a little tutoring on your tubers here’s a handy guide to the important aspects of your typical grocery store spuds.

Video: FWx French Fry Tour

Color, size and shape aside, it’s what’s inside that counts. Starch content and texture make the different between fluffy potatoes that mash up easily and denser, creamier potatoes that hold their shape when boiled, steamed or roasted for soups and salads. And “new” potatoes get a special shout out, due to the fact that the more common potatoes you’ve likely been buying are stored and aged to set their skin and improve shelf life. Take a look below and pick the perfect potatoes for any dish.