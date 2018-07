(Tatemado de colima)

While hanging in the muggy, tropical heat of Colima, Mexico’s coconut capital, nothing will refresh you faster than a cup of chilled tuba. It is the official beverage of the state and is made from the sap of the coconut palm tree. And when it sits out and ferments, it turns into vinegar, which locals blend with dried chiles and use to braise pork. Enter Colima’s famous tatemado de cerdo, which is so good that it just might dethrone your love for cochinita pibil. It makes for an excellent special-occasion dish to make for a big group and, like many other Mexican braises, tastes even better the next day.