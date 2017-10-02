Eat Your Ice Cream Straight Out of a Cookie Bowl and Ditch the Spoon [Video]

Biscuit bowls are all well and good, but for those of you with a real sweet tooth, we have something even better: chocolate chip cookie bowls. And Deputy Test Kitchen Editor Justin Chapple has an easy hack for those of you need your cookie fix and need it quickly.

“It all starts with one of my favorite tools,” says Justin: “the mini muffin pan.” (The muffin pan really is a clutch tool—check out these tips for making crispy tortilla bowls, pint-sized game-time snacks and even poached eggs). In this case, the pan will be a perfect mold for shaping cookies into miniature scoops.

Whip up your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (if you're really in a hurry, store bought dough will work, since these bowls are just going to be a vehicle for other desserts) and portion it out into small rounds. With your fingers, place the dough so it’s sitting on top of the inverted cups of your muffin tin. “One of the important things to remember,” according to Justin, “is that you want to put the dough on every other muffin cup. That way, when they hit the hot oven, they don’t spread into each other.

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the cookies are looking sturdy and not-too-gooey. When you take them out, the dough should have spread down the sides of the cups and baked into a miniature edible bowl. Release gently with your fingers, making sure to keep the cookie intact, and admire your tiny, beautiful creation. Says Justin: “this is the perfect vehicle for my ice cream.”

Ready to get cooking? We’ve got tons of recipes for chocolate chip cookies, or you can go outside the box with a different dough. Our collection of homemade ice cream recipes will help you make the perfect filling. And for more kitchen hacks, check out the rest of Food & Wine’s Mad Genius Tips.