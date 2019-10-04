Our 14 Best Broiling Recipes

Nigella Lawson, host of Food Network's Nigella Feasts, says, "I'm proud of this dish because my sound man, who was standing near me when I made the recipe on-air, went home and was able to cook it from memory that weekend. The dish is so simple. Just add one or two lemons if you like—it doesn't matter. I put sage in some days, but other days I use thyme or parsley."