Our 14 Best Broiling Recipes
Clams Broiled with Lemon, Thyme and Parmesan
Chilean chef Gerardo Valenzuela highlights local clams by cooking them in a little bit of water just long enough for them to open, then dresses them delicately with a bit of lemon and white wine and a sprinkling of thyme and Parmesan just before broiling.
Broiled Striped Bass with Ginger-Scallion Oil
Try pairing this simple broiled fish with an Alsatian Pinot Gris.
Lemon-and-Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs
Classic and always wonderful, juicy baked chicken thighs make the perfect weeknight dinner.
Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs
A sparkling white wine would be great with these crispy, buttery mussels from F&W's Marcia Kiesel.
Lamb Chops with Garlic and Olive Oil
Tender rib chops take only a few minutes per side to cook but are elegant enough to serve to company. Coat them with just the garlic and oil, or try one of our herb variations.
Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon
If you can't find yellowtail collars, you can use tuna, salmon or swordfish collars instead.
Broiled Ricotta with Olives and Sun-Dried-Tomato Relish
Broiling ricotta intensifies its creaminess: It's ideal with both sweet and savory toppings. Here, Maria Helm Sinskey serves it on garlic toasts garnished with olives and a tangy sun-dried-tomato relish.
Honey-Broiled Figs with Ricotta
Richard Betts doesn't love baking. "It's too precise for me," he says. "I don't play well with exact measurements. Plus, I don't want to get in the way of great fall figs." Topped with fresh ricotta and honey, the figs spend only 2 minutes under the broiler.
Get the Recipe
Broiled Eggplant with Mint Vinaigrette
Packed with fresh mint, this dressing is somewhere between a vinaigrette and a salsa verde. It would be equally delicious served over fish or roast chicken.
Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce
This dish is great for Saturday night entertaining because it's luxurious and elegant, yet so simple to prepare. Adding oyster sauce to the mushrooms make them wonderfully rich.
Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp
In this clever recipe, Jason Stratton of Seattle's Spinasse makes a simple, creamy sauce by simmering toasted pine nuts with lemon zest and chicken stock, then pureeing them. His other smart trick: cooking shrimp on a superhot bed of coarse salt flavored with bay leaves and lemon zest.
Baked Flounder with Parmesan Crumbs
Delicious baked flounder is one of the best fast fish recipes you can have in your repertoire. Chef Nigel Slater adds freshly grated Parmesan to the breadcrumbs to form a tasty buttery topping for the flaky white fish, which cooks in just 15 minutes.
Classic Shrimp Scampi
The shrimp can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Add another minute or so to the cooking time.
One-Pan Chicken, Sausage and Sage Bake
Nigella Lawson, host of Food Network's Nigella Feasts, says, "I'm proud of this dish because my sound man, who was standing near me when I made the recipe on-air, went home and was able to cook it from memory that weekend. The dish is so simple. Just add one or two lemons if you like—it doesn't matter. I put sage in some days, but other days I use thyme or parsley."