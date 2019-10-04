Our 14 Best Broiling Recipes

By Maria Yagoda
October 04, 2019
Broiling by quick exposure to high temperature is a quick and easy method for toasting, charring, browning, and so much more. Here are our favorite recipes for the broiler, from garlicky herbed clams to perfectly charred lamb chops.
Clams Broiled with Lemon, Thyme and Parmesan

Chilean chef Gerardo Valenzuela highlights local clams by cooking them in a little bit of water just long enough for them to open, then dresses them delicately with a bit of lemon and white wine and a sprinkling of thyme and Parmesan just before broiling.

Broiled Striped Bass with Ginger-Scallion Oil

Try pairing this simple broiled fish with an Alsatian Pinot Gris.

Lemon-and-Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs

Classic and always wonderful, juicy baked chicken thighs make the perfect weeknight dinner.

Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs

sparkling white wine would be great with these crispy, buttery mussels from F&W's Marcia Kiesel.

Lamb Chops with Garlic and Olive Oil

Tender rib chops take only a few minutes per side to cook but are elegant enough to serve to company. Coat them with just the garlic and oil, or try one of our herb variations.

Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon

If you can’t find yellowtail collars, you can use tuna, salmon or swordfish collars instead.

Broiled Ricotta with Olives and Sun-Dried-Tomato Relish

Broiling ricotta intensifies its creaminess: It's ideal with both sweet and savory toppings. Here, Maria Helm Sinskey serves it on garlic toasts garnished with olives and a tangy sun-dried-tomato relish.

Honey-Broiled Figs with Ricotta

Richard Betts doesn't love baking. "It's too precise for me," he says. "I don't play well with exact measurements. Plus, I don't want to get in the way of great fall figs." Topped with fresh ricotta and honey, the figs spend only 2 minutes under the broiler.

 

Broiled Eggplant with Mint Vinaigrette

Packed with fresh mint, this dressing is somewhere between a vinaigrette and a salsa verde. It would be equally delicious served over fish or roast chicken.

Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce

This dish is great for Saturday night entertaining because it's luxurious and elegant, yet so simple to prepare. Adding oyster sauce to the mushrooms make them wonderfully rich.

Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp

In this clever recipe, Jason Stratton of Seattle's Spinasse makes a simple, creamy sauce by simmering toasted pine nuts with lemon zest and chicken stock, then pureeing them. His other smart trick: cooking shrimp on a superhot bed of coarse salt flavored with bay leaves and lemon zest.

Baked Flounder with Parmesan Crumbs

Delicious baked flounder is one of the best fast fish recipes you can have in your repertoire. Chef Nigel Slater adds freshly grated Parmesan to the breadcrumbs to form a tasty buttery topping for the flaky white fish, which cooks in just 15 minutes.

Classic Shrimp Scampi

The shrimp can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Add another minute or so to the cooking time.

One-Pan Chicken, Sausage and Sage Bake

Nigella Lawson, host of Food Network's Nigella Feasts, says, "I'm proud of this dish because my sound man, who was standing near me when I made the recipe on-air, went home and was able to cook it from memory that weekend. The dish is so simple. Just add one or two lemons if you like—it doesn't matter. I put sage in some days, but other days I use thyme or parsley."

