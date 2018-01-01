Broiling by quick exposure to high temperature is a quick and easy method for toasting or browning a crust in less than five minutes. Plus, the broiler doesn't heat up your kitchen like an oven would, and it's easy to use if you keep a watchful eye. The next time you want to test out your broiling skills, try these beautiful honey-broiled figs with ricotta. The sweet ricotta becomes bubbly and browned after just two minutes under the flame. Find this recipe and many more from Food & Wine's guide to broiling.