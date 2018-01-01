You've probably encountered brining at Thanksgiving time, while searching for the best method for cooking a foolproof turkey. The brining process is a relatively simple one, consisting of soaking a whole turkey in a saltwater solution. This keeps the meat juicy while it cooks, but you needn’t limit yourself to brining just turkey. Any lean meat or seafood that doesn't have the benefit of extra fat to keep it moist, such as pork chops or shrimp, are excellent choices for brining. To get creative with your next brine by adding spices and flavorings, turn to Food & Wine's guide for easy-to-follow recipes.