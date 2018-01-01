Braising is a helpful cooking method when you want to turn a tough, inexpensive cut of meat into a fall-off-the-bone dinner after only a few hours. To braise, first sear the meat so that the outside is a bit brown, which adds to its flavor. Then the meat is braised in liquid that is just barely simmering, such as a rich broth or wine. The key is to cook slow on a low heat, either in the oven or on the stovetop. You can also braise vegetables, which cook up far faster than any meat would. Use Food & Wine's guide to learn more about mastering this method.