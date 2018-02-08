The Best Curry and Spice Blends for Home Cooking

Eric Wolfinger

Want curry in a hurry?  Reach for one of these  top-shelf, freshly ground  spice blends from the  pros to instantly  elevate any dish.

F&W Editors
February 08, 2018

BIJU’S MADRAS  CURRY SPICE BLEND 

Colorado restaurateur Biju  Thomas’ marigold-colored madras curry blend is a perfect balance of warming spices. Add to caramelized onions then simmer with coconut milk for a quick curry base. $8 for 2.8 oz.; amazon.com

LA BOÎTE VOYAGER  BLENDS MASSALIS 

Chefs Eric Ripert, of Le Bernardin, and Lior Lev Sercarz collaborated on this fragrant blend, which incorporates fenugreek, turmeric, honey, and clove. Throw it over roasted vegetables or Greek yogurt. $15 for 2.5 oz.; amazon.com

RUMI AFGHAN CURRY BRAISE 

Toasted cardamom, black pepper, nigella seed, and saffron form the backbone of this coarse, earthy rub, which is produced by a company that empowers Afghan women. We love it on lamb or pumpkin. $12 for  2.5 oz.; amazon.com  

SPICEOLOGY CURRY MADRAS 

Chef Pete Taylor (the resident spice expert for thespruce.com) grinds and packs this fluffy, allspice- and clove-forward blend to order. Large-format cannisters encourage a generous hand. $11 for 16 oz.; amazon.com

SPICEWALLA INDIAN ESSENTIALS 

James Beard nominee Meherwan Irani roasts and grinds his spices in small batches for optimal flavor. The Indian Essentials Collection includes three regional spice blends: a cardamom-scented garam masala, a smoky tandoori masala, and a gingery madras curry powder. $24 for 3 (1.5-oz.) tins; spicewallabrand.com  

SUN BRAND MADRAS CURRY POWDER 

Created in 1876, this storied blend has a wonderfully savory aspect thanks to a dose of salt and garlic in the mix. It’s delicious on poultry, tossed with roasted veg, and over popcorn. $6 for 4 oz.; amazon.com

