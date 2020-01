Our 22 Best Crock Pot and Slow-Cooker Recipes

Looking to amp up your beef stew but unsure where to start? A slow cooker can help create layers of flavor in any weeknight dinner, from hearty stews to healthy chicken dishes. It can take your comfort food to the next level, like a fall-off-the-bone pulled pork sandwich , perfectly cooked chicken thighs , or a pot roast with tender beef. All it takes is a few simple ingredients and minimal hassle (if you can plan ahead).Even desserts can benefit from a crock pot; cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker gets an incredible silky texture as the machine steams the cake as it bakes. F&W has plenty of easy slow cooker recipes including glazed pork ribs with white beans and meatballs that are delicious served in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll. Read on for our very best crock pot and slow cooker recipes.