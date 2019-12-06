We Tried 13 Avocado Tools, and This Is the Best One

Although the end result is delicious, prepping an avocado is a process. You have to carefully cut it in half while the pit is still in, remove the pit—again, carefully, since it’s easy for the knife to slip—and scoop the flesh cleanly from the peel. Afterwards, you can slice it or mash it however you please, but the road to get there is somewhat messy.

All of the above can be accomplished with a knife, but there are also several tools on the market specifically designed to work with avocados. In a recent “Expert Test” video, we brought in professional chef Karen Akunowicz to test thirteen of them. The brands ranged from Progressive to Tovolo; some tools came with attachments, while others had a knife, pit remover, and slicer all in one. In the end, there was one clear winner.

Karen decided that the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer was the best option; it's a tool her employees already use in her poke shop. It comes equipped with a knife, which she says is sharp and easy to use, as well a really effective pit remover. Although she notes that the slicer left a little bit of avocado stuck to the peel, it still created neater slices than some of its competitors, thanks to thinner blades.

She also gave a nod to two other runner-up tools. The first is the Joseph Joseph 20112 GoAvocado 3-in-1 Slicer ($6 on Amazon), which has a fold-out knife, pit-remover, and slicer. It didn’t slice the avocado cleanly, but it worked decently well. The Prepworks by Progressive Flip Blade Avocado Tool, on the other hand ($10 on Amazon), had a shorter knife than Karen would like, but she felt that it effectively removed the pit, and the spatula cleanly scooped out all of the flesh, leaving nothing behind on the peel.

Once you’ve picked your tool, get cooking. You can simply slice your avocados for toast, or turn them into a creamy salad dressing; we love pairing them with tuna ceviche for a fresh, simple meal. Or, follow Karen's lead and turn them into one big bowl of guacamole—all you need is chips, and you’re good to go.

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $10 at amazon.com