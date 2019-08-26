17 Barbecue Recipes to Master
Maple-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
This sweet and smoky barbecue sauce is the perfect gift for die-hard winter grillers. Refrigerate it for up to two weeks.
Red Wine BBQ Chicken
Leftover red wine gets repurposed into a sweet, sticky and luscious barbecue sauce in this easy chicken recipe from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple.
Grilled Chicken with Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce
A sweet mustard glaze gives John Currence's grilled chicken a crisp coating. The juicy marinated birds are also delicious without the glaze. The chickens need to marinate overnight so plan accordingly.
Hill Country Smoked Chicken Wings with Texas Ranch Dressing
Rubbing chicken wings with a variety of sweet and spicy seasonings before smoking gives them a double dose of delicious flavor.
Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs
These beef ribs—leftovers from the giant rib roast—are incredibly luscious. Chef Tim Love douses them in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they're crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.
Perfect Smoked Pork Ribs
Smoking then baking ribs yields meltingly tender, deeply flavored ribs that are incredibly satisfying to eat—moist and meaty, with a texture that's tender but not falling off the bone. To make them, begin with a dry rub of warm red spices and gochugaru (Korean red chile flakes), which adds peppery heat that's the perfect partner for the natural sweetness of pork.
Sweet-and-Spicy Spareribs with Korean Barbecue Sauce
Top Chef winner Mei Lin slow-roasts these ribs in the oven until they're supertender; then she glazes them on the grill with a sweet and spicy sauce spiked with gochujang (Korean chile paste). She also stirs the sauce into pulled pork, serves it with french fries instead of ketchup and mixes it with melted butter to toss with fried chicken.
White Barbecue Sauce
Less sweet than tomato-based barbecue sauces, this fast, no-cook sauce has a sharp tang from vinegar and Worcestershire sauce that cuts through rich and fatty barbecued meats with grace. This mayonnaise-based condiment is also great for dunking french fries, fried pickles, and fresh veggies. Down south, it's most famously paired with grilled chicken, but it's also the perfect contrasting partner for ribs, barbecue sandwiches, and wings.
North Carolina Pulled Pork
This traditional Southern barbecue dish goes great with coleslaw and warm, buttered rolls.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Barbecue Sauce
Roasted garlic seasons this pork shoulder, which slow-cooks until tender and deeply flavorful. Shred it and top with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and a spicy habanero vinaigrette for the perfect sandwich.
Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends
Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor. Paul Kirk's recipe calls for a whole packer brisket, which includes both the flat (the larger, leaner portion) as well as the point (the smaller, fattier part for the burnt ends). When slicing the brisket, cut perpendicular to the grain to keep the meat juicy.
Robb Walsh’s Texas Barbecue Brisket.
Serve this juicy brisket with sliced white bread, chili beans, coleslaw, and pickles.
Burnt Honey Barbecue Sauce
You'll never buy barbecue sauce again after you stir up this sophisticated twist. All the classic smoky characters show up the party—tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, and chili powder—but they get a tasty transformation courtesy of the just-burnt honey. Save your special farmers market honey for something else; honey from the classic plastic bear is perfectly fine for this recipe.
Jerk-Smoked Duck with Peach Barbecue Sauce
2019 Best New Chef Bryan Furman's method of smoking the duck over a drip pan is quick and efficient, infusing the duck with intense smoky flavor in only 30 minutes without toughening the meat. The combination of jerk seasoning and peach-sweetened barbecue sauce is also a great match for grilled chicken halves.
Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits
By happy accident, Amber Huffman combined leftovers of two low-country staples—barbecue and cheddar cheese grits—for a quick Southern fusion meal. It became a Jess Jackson favorite. Here, Huffman tops her grits with grilled shrimp slicked with a tangy, bourbon-based barbecue sauce.
Barbecued Salmon Sandwiches
This barbecue sauce, made with ketchup, cider vinegar, Worcestershire and canned chipotles in adobo, comes together quickly in a blender. The chipotles give the sauce an appealing smokiness.
Barbecue-Spiced Hot-Smoked Salmon
Homemade barbecue spice seasons both a dry brine and pineapple-based mop sauce for a double dose of flavor. Hot-smoked salmon makes a showstopping buffet centerpiece any time of day.