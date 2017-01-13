15 Reasons to Use Your Slow Cooker in January

It’s too cold to not.
This winter, your slow cooker will be your best friend. Some quick preparation in the morning and by dinnertime you’ll have a delicious, warming meal. Here, 15 ways to best use your slow cooker this month.
1. Slow Cooker Chicken Breasts
Cookbook author Sarah DiGregorio slowly simmers chicken breasts in seasoned olive oil until they're wonderfully juicy and flavorful.
2. Slow Cooker Sweet Paprika Chicken Tacos
Tacos are never a bad idea especially especially with tender, flavorful chicken.
3. Slow Cooked Duck with Green Olives and Herbes de Provence
This is the most forgiving and delicious duck recipe you'll ever find.
4. Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork
You can still eat barbecue in the winter with this tender pork recipe.
5. Slow Cooker Korean Beef Stew with Napa Cabbage and Pickles
Napa cabbage and thinly-sliced sour pickles add texture and tang to this hearty stew.
6. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff with Garganelli Pasta
We love this take on the traditional Russian dish.
7. Slow Cooker Bolognese
Ground beef and sausage make up this delicious meat sauce that’s great over spaghetti, zoodles and on its own.
8. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
The slow cooker version of the comforting classic.
9. Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
Meatballs out of the slow cooker are soft and moist.
10. Slow Cooker Ethiopian-Spiced Chicken and Black Lentil Stew
Bold ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and white wine simmer slowly with an Ethiopian spice blend called berbere.
11. Slow Cooker Ginger-Beef Noodle Soup
You’ll love the shitake mushrooms, shredded beef and thick udon noodles in this savory soup.
12. Slow Cooker Ham Hock and Chickpea Stew
Chickpeas are perfect for a slow cooker because they need to simmer for a long time.
13. Slow Cooker Thai-Inspired Chicken Stew
Coconut milk, fresh ginger, fish sauce and lime give a Southeast Asian punch to this chicken stew.
14. Slow Cooker Beef Goulash
This Eastern european short rib stew is delicious over buttery noodles.
15. Slow Cooker Pork Tacos
Slow cooking the pork in these traditional tacos gives the meat a perfect tenderness.
