Cook The Classic

Cooking advice and kitchen tips from chefs and presenters at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Chef Tips

Marcus Samuelsson's Unexpected Tip for Breaking Down a Chicken

Marcus Samuelsson's Unexpected Tip for Breaking Down a Chicken

You know the bird should be dry, but you might not have known this next instruction.
Read More
The Secret to Richard Blais’s Sweet-Spicy Roast Chicken and Wings

The Secret to Richard Blais’s Sweet-Spicy Roast Chicken and Wings

It may come as a surprise that the star dish at Richard Blais's Atlanta restaurant, The Spence, doesn’t involve foams, quick freezes or any high-tech techniques—it’s roast chicken.
Read More
Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips for Perfect Deviled Eggs, and Other Easter Entertaining Ideas

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips for Perfect Deviled Eggs, and Other Easter Entertaining Ideas

You’ll never think of dried ginger the same way again.
Read More
Chef Stephanie Izard's Surprise Twist on Salted Caramel Goes Great With Short Ribs

Chef Stephanie Izard's Surprise Twist on Salted Caramel Goes Great With Short Ribs

Chefs Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan's key advice for upgrading your home cooking—including surprising twists on your favorite classic techniques.
Read More
Jacques Pépin's Trick for Telling If an Egg Is Fully Cooked

Jacques Pépin's Trick for Telling If an Egg Is Fully Cooked

Leave it to the legendary chef and master of French cooking to show us a new tip for making hard-boiled eggs.
Read More
Christina Tosi's Incredible Salt-and-Pepper Cookies are Stuffed with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Christina Tosi's Incredible Salt-and-Pepper Cookies are Stuffed with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Here, Christina Tosi shares the recipe for her amazing summer cookies.
Read More

More Cooking Tips & Kitchen Advice

6 Things We Learned From Hugh Acheson's New Podcast

6 Things We Learned From Hugh Acheson's New Podcast

For one, we've been sautéing vegetables all wrong.
Read More
6 Innovative Recipes from Richard Blais

6 Innovative Recipes from Richard Blais

Six great out-of-the-box recipes from Richard Blais.
Read More
Martha Stewart Found a Delightfully Weird Way to Scramble Eggs

Martha Stewart Found a Delightfully Weird Way to Scramble Eggs

Read More
Where to Eat in New Orleans, According to Chef Nina Compton

Where to Eat in New Orleans, According to Chef Nina Compton

Read More
Andrew Carmellini's Guide to Italian Cooking

Andrew Carmellini's Guide to Italian Cooking

Read More
9 Essential Cookout Recipes from Tim Love

9 Essential Cookout Recipes from Tim Love

Read More
The One Dish Rick Bayless Is Obsessed with Making in His Pressure Cooker

The One Dish Rick Bayless Is Obsessed with Making in His Pressure Cooker

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com