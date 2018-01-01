Food & Wine
Tom Colicchio
Won Best New Chef at:
Mondrian, New York City (closed)
Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
Seared Fresh Tuna with Roasted Tomato and Fennel Salad
Apple Cider-Braised Cabbage
Roasted Tomato Sauce
Two-Cheese Panini with Tomato-Olive Pesto
Grilled Octopus with Ancho Chile Sauce
Potato Gratin
Artichokes Braised in Olive Oil and White Wine
Jicama Salad
Rack of Lamb with Roasted Tomato Jus
Braised Lamb Shanks with Roasted Tomatoes
Spaghetti with Crab
Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic
Brandy-Wine Punch
Pickled Cherries
Seared Black Sea Bass in Roasted Tomato Broth
Cucumber-Fennel Salad with Herbed Goat Yogurt
Casarecce with Sausage, Pickled Cherries and Pistachios
Risotto Cakes with Wild Mushrooms and Pancetta
