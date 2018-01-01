F&W Digital Food Awards Winners

Website White on Rice Couple

Profile Todd Porter and Diane Cu don't just post recipes; they blog about the parties they throw in their Los Angeles garden. They invite readers to join them, not just figuratively but literally. "So many of our friendships started with a hello on Twitter," Cu says. Like the blog, their book, Bountiful, features recipes inspired by their garden and their backgrounds: He grew up on a ranch in Oregon; she was born in Vietnam. "What's funny is, Todd is almost more Asian than me. He cooks with chopsticks and studied Japanese," Cu says.