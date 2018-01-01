Tim Maslow

Restaurant: Strip-T's, Ribelle (Read a review)

Location: Watertown, MA; Brookline, MA

Why He's Amazing: Because he's turned his family's sandwich shop into a destination for quirky, umami–packed comfort food.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: Brick Hotel (/sites/default/files/ewtown, PA); Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar (New York City)

Quintessential Dish: Chicken wings with Moxie sauce

What's Moxie?: A bittersweet New England soda; Maslow also adds the Indonesian chile paste sambal oelek to his chicken-wing sauce.

On Revamping the Family Business: "Growing up, I spent every single summer and holiday break working in my dad's restaurant, so it kind of comes full circle. I came in and turned the place upside down. It was a regime change."

For the Old-Timers: "I kept one dish from the old menu [at Strip-T's], because I grew up eating it: the Caesar salad. It's the best I've ever had."