Thomas Keller
Beurre Monté: The Workhorse Sauce
Confit of Peaches with Mint
Orange Chiffon Cake with Rhubarb Jam
Lobster Broth
Creamed Potatoes with Tomatoes
Salt-Baked Branzino
Coral Oil
Crème Caramel
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts and Squash with Fried Sage
Parmesan Barley Cake
Endive-Watercress Salad with Candied Walnuts
Stewed Winter Vegetables
Roasted Garlic Butter Crostini with Tomato Confit
Fennel Mustard
Toasted Quinoa Porridge With Black Trumpet Mushrooms
Roasted Eggplant Caviar Crostini
Grilled Garlic-Herb Bread
Vanilla Pudding With Macerated Stone Fruits and Shortbread
Quick Pickled Pearl Onions
