Terrence Gallivan

Restaurant: The Pass & Provisions

Location: Houston

Why He and His Co-Chef Seth Siegel-Gardner Are Amazing: Because they're turning out tasty, thoughtful American food in two restaurants (one rustic, one refined) under a single roof.

Culinary School: The New England Culinary Institute (Burlington, VT)

background: Maze, Alto, The Modern, August

Quintessential Dish: Pizza with guanciale, uni, roasted garlic and arugula at Provisions

On Just August, Their One-Month Pop-Up: "It turned out to be a de facto test market. We had talked about [opening a restaurant] in different cities—New York, Chicago—but after a month in Houston, seeing that the public was receptive, we decided to give it a go [there]."

Two Restaurants, One Space: Provisions is the more casual of the two, focusing on pasta and wood-fired pizza, while the 36-seat Pass offers a tasting menu and just one seating per night.

How They Describe the Pass & Provisions: "It's a place we'd want to go ourselves all the time."