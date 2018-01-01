Food & Wine
Terrance Brennan
Won Best New Chef at:
Picholine
Reblochon Tarts with Bacon and Fingerling Potatoes
Artisanal's Cheese Fondue
Fig and Blue Cheese Tarts
Garlicky Caesar Salad
Grilled Lamb Chops with Provençal Dressing
Sweet Wine Sabayon with Berries
Aged Gouda Biscotti with Walnuts
Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese
Fresh Tomato Soup with Crab Guacamole
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Parmesan Anchovy Toasts
Salt-Baked Sea Bass
Sautéed Salmon with Rhubarb Marmalade
Tuna Carpaccio with Citrus-Ginger Dressing
White Gazpacho with Shrimp
Red Snapper with Sweet-and-Sour Eggplant and Tomato Sauce
Red Snapper with Zucchini and Black Olive Tapenade
