Stewart Woodman

Why he won Because after training at top restaurants from Vancouver to Manhattan, he's serving flawless modern-American food in Minneapolis.

Born Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; 1969.

Education SAIT Polytechnic in Alberta, Canada.

Experience The William Tell in Vancouver; Union Square Cafe, Lespinasse, Le Bernardin, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House and Jean Georges, all in New York City; Levain in Minneapolis.

Most humbling moment "At Union Square, I got to cook a steak for Julia Child. She didn't like it. I still have the ticket with her order on it. I was destroyed. I went and sat under the statue of Abraham Lincoln in Union Square Park and wondered if I should change course."

What he'd be if he wasn't a chef "All evidence to the contrary, I love fashion. So maybe I'd be a tailor."

Favorite thing about Minneapolis "I like how people relate to food here. There's less of a trend culture; they react to food very personally."

Guilty pleasure "I'm obsessed with potato chips. As a kid in Montreal, my favorite kind was Humpty Dumpty."

