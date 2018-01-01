Sarah Rich

Restaurant: Rich Table (Read a review)

Location: San Francisco

Why She's Amazing: Because she and her co-chef Evan Rich combine incongruous ingredients in unexpectedly delicious ways. Case in point: headcheese with coffee mustard.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: Bouley (/sites/default/files/ew York); Coi, Michael Mina (San Francisco)

Quintessential Dish: Chicken-liver mousse with pole beans and dill, topped with a pain de mie cracker.

Roots: She's from Texas.

On Rich Table's Design: The open kitchen sold the Riches on their restaurant space.

Cult Favorite Dish: Dried porcini mushroom doughnuts with raclette cheese sauce. They served them on-site at San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival last year; Spin magazine named them as No. 4 on their list of "The 40 Best Things We Saw at Outside Lands 2013" (ranked above Willie Nelson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers).