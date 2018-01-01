Rene Michelena

Background Born in the Philippines. Trained at The Culinary School of Kendall College, Evanston, IL. Worked at Charlie Trotter's, Chicago; Sign of the Dove, New York City.

How he got into cooking "I was working at a restaurant to pay for my medical school bills when I realized I just couldn't look at paramecia for 10 more years."

Favorite food city New York. "I gained lots of weight working there."

Weirdest food he's ever eaten Boiled duck embryos, a Philippine delicacy.

Most tired trend Seared tuna. "I won't even eat tuna sushi anymore."

Recipe tip To make sure oil is hot enough to fry potato slices, drop one inbubbles should form around it.

Won Best New Chef at: La Bettola, Boston (closed)