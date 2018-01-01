Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Reed Hearon
Won Best New Chef at:
LuLu, San Francisco
Roasted Beets with Arugula
Penne with Braised Greens, Turkey and Rosemary
Cured Salmon with Peppercorns
Cioppino
Grilled Asparagus Bruschetta
Espresso Gelati Sundaes
Lulu's Grilled Rib Steak with Artichokes
Wild Mushroom and Cheese Pizzas
Shaved Artichoke Salad
Mussel and Potato Stew
